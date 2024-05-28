Applications open for 2024 Labor of Love home repairs

Lori Ceja (left) and Angie Wilson repair window screens during United Way of Eastern La Salle County's 2023 Labor of Love project at a home in the 700 block of West Main Street in Ottawa. (Tom Collins)

United Way of Eastern La Salle County is accepting applications for Labor of Love, which provides essential home repairs at no cost to seniors, people with disabilities, veterans and homeowners with fixed incomes.

Application forms are available at city offices, township offices and the United Way of Eastern La Salle County office at 601 State St., Ottawa. Forms also are available at multiple financial institutions, including First National Bank of Ottawa, First Federal Savings Bank, Old National Bank in Seneca, First State Bank, Grand Ridge Bank, Marseilles Bank, Midland State Bank, OSB Community Bank, OSB/Ottawa Savings Bank and SOCU in Ottawa. The deadline for applications is Thursday, Aug. 1.

Labor of Love is a volunteer-driven initiative by United Way of Eastern La Salle County that is committed to preserving homeownership by enabling those in need to live independently in safe, healthy and accessible homes, according to a United Way news release. The program assists local homeowners with limited financial means by dedicating a volunteer day to making necessary repairs, maintenance and modifications without cost or obligation to repay.

The 33rd annual Labor of Love volunteer day is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 5. Most of the work will take place that day, rain or shine. Volunteers with a range of skill levels will tackle various repair projects, with professional tradespeople and contractors guiding teams with their expertise.

“The primary goal of the Labor of Love program is to help individuals and families remain in their home living independently,” said Bill Cairns, a member of Local 195/174 and Labor of Love co-chairman. “Our priority is to address repair issues that present health or safety risks and issues that limit access to or within the home.”

To be eligible for home repairs, applicants must reside in eastern La Salle County, which encompasses Dayton, Grand Ridge, Harding, Leland, Marseilles, Naplate, Norway, Ottawa, Seneca, Serena, Sheridan and Wedron. Additionally, applicants must meet the program’s income threshold and remain current on property taxes, homeowner insurance and mortgage payments, if applicable.

Sally Honiotes, executive director of United Way of Eastern La Salle County, encourages people to seek assistance when needed.

“We know it can be hard to ask for help,” Honiotes said. “Homeowners may suddenly find basic repairs they’ve always done are now physically or financially more difficult to maintain. Even if you’re uncertain about eligibility, I encourage you to pick up an application or give us a call. We’re here to help.”

For more information about Labor of Love, visit www.unitedwayelc.org/labor-of-love or call 815-434-4003.

United Way of Eastern La Salle County’s Labor of Love is made possible through corporate, individual and community contributions, including memorials and the longtime support of Constellation Energy, the program’s 20-year signage sponsor. For information about volunteering or donating, visit www.unitedwayelc.org.