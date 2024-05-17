More than $3 million to support affordable housing in La Salle, Bureau counties

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, R-Naperville, announced a new round of federal funding secured to support affordable housing across the 14th Congressional District, including in La Salle and Bureau counties. (Gary Middendorf)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, R-Naperville, announced a new round of federal funding secured to support affordable housing across the 14th Congressional District, including in La Salle and Bureau counties.

The Bureau County Housing Authority will receive $745,480 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Capital Fund Program. This funding will be used to build, renovate and modernize public housing countywide.

The Housing Authority for La Salle County also will receive $2,990,249 from the HUD Capital Fund Program to build, renovate and modernize public housing countywide.

Underwood helped secure the funding through the Fiscal Year 2024 federal government funding package, she said in a Thursday news release. Underwood said she also has secured federal funding to significantly expand rental assistance for Illinois families through Housing Choice Vouchers, the most successful rental assistance program. Underwood said she has made lowering housing costs for working families and securing federal resources for northern Illinois, a top priority.

Underwood will be challenged by Republican James Marter in the November general election.