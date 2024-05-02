La Salle housing rehabilitation grant application process may take a few months

Qualifying La Salle residents looking to apply for the Housing Rehabilitation Grant, following an April 24 announcement from Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity may have to wait a few months for the process to begin. (Shaw Local News Network)

La Salle Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said the city is not expecting to hear from anyone until June, with the application process likely starting in August.

“North Central Illinois Council of Governments is the head administer (NCICG) for this grant so I am awaiting direction from them once they get direction from the Community Development Block Grant programs office,” he said. “We do not know with the early announcement if that will start the process sooner or will remain the same.”

Housing rehabilitation grants are available for owner-occupied homes. They are designed to assist low-to-moderate-income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. Eligible uses of funds include structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, Americans With Disabilities Act-complaint and accessibility accommodations, among other uses.

Each applicant could receive up to $64,000 for improvements if they qualify. Qualified applicants must be owner-occupied and meet a certain threshold for income levels.

In October of 2023, the council approved a $20,000 commitment towards the program and applied for $650,000.

Bedei said it’s important to remember that based on the ranking of the low-to-moderate income homes, and the work that needs being completed, this project will rehabilitate an estimated 10 single family, owner-occupied homes.

“The surveys that were filled out by residents last year were not applications,” he said. “The surveys were used to show the need in the community so we could apply for the grant. Watch for announcements from our social media and the paper.”

Anyone with questions can contact Bedei at 815-223-3755, ext. 5021 or c.bedei@lasalle-il.gov.