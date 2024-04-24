Local cities awarded $650,000

Five communities in the Illinois Valley area were awarded grants of $650,000, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced Wednesday. (H. Rick Bamman – hbamman@shawmedia.com)

Lacon, Ladd, La Salle, Ottawa and Streator were each awarded a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation (CDBG).

“No one should have to worry if their home is structurally safe or if their appliances will turn on,” Pritzker said. “Thanks to this federal grant, 14 communities across the state will become stronger and more resilient by rehabilitating their vulnerable residents’ homes.”

“For half a century, the Community Development Block Grants Program has provided critical assistance to keep communities safe and healthy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This grant funding will ensure communities and families across Illinois have the resources they need to rehabilitate homes in the areas that need it the most.”

April is National Community Development Month, and this year is the 50th Anniversary of the CDBG program. For half a century, CDBG has played a pivotal role in helping the most vulnerable citizens through key investments in infrastructure, public facilities, economic development, and housing.

The Community Development Block Grant Program was established by the U.S. Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (“HCD Act”). These state-administered funds are earmarked exclusively for non-metropolitan communities that do not receive CDBG entitlement funding from HUD. All funding benefits communities with 51 percent or more low-to-moderate income residences, in accordance with CDBG program requirements.