Housing rehabilitation grant now open to all qualifying La Salle residents

All qualifying La Salle residents now have the opportunity to apply for the Housing Rehabilitation Grant, after the North Central Illinois Council of Governments opened the parameters. (Shaw Local News Network)

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said NCICG contacted the city and said because of some lack of interest in the targeted areas the agency was willing to open it to all residents who meet the requirements.

“It may cost a couple of scoring points, but [they] said that it’s still going to be worth our while to be able to move forward on it,” he said.

The city has had 14 qualifying applicants and needs to have 32 otherwise it loses the opportunity. Surveys are due Friday, Dec. 8.

Bedei said previously the program was open in a certain census, which mainly targeted the area between Bucklin, 11th, Union and Canal streets.

Housing rehabilitation grants are available for owner-occupied homes. They are designed to assist low-to-moderate-income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. Eligible uses of funds include structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, Americans With Disabilities Act-complaint and accessibility accommodations, among other uses.

Each applicant could receive up to $64,000 for improvements if they qualify. Qualified applicants must be owner-occupied and meet a certain threshold for income levels.

In October, the council approved a $20,000 commitment towards the program and applied for $650,000.

Bedei said then the funds would “take care” of up to 10 homes. He said $20,000 is the highest amount the city can commit for the most points in that category.

“It just shows that the city is very invested and interested in this program,” Bedei said during the October council meeting. “And [it] is willing to front the money to the first house of this whole grant.”

Anyone with questions can contact Bedei at 815-223-3755, ext.5021. Surveys are available for pick up at City Hall, 745 Second St.