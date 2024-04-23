Operation Clean Sweep in Ottawa

Getting into the weeds, Char Gaega was one of the many volunteers picking up trash along RT 6 west of Ottawa Monday during Operation Clean Sweep celebrating Earth Day. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Celebrating Earth Day, volunteers participated in Operation Clean Sweep by picking up trash Monday along U.S. 6 west of Ottawa. The volunteers cleanup for 3 hours on the north and south sides of U.S. 6.

The event began at 4 p.m., launching from the Alfano’s Pizza, with a pair of shuttle buses contributed by the Bill Walsh Auto Group running every 15 minutes throughout to get those volunteers out to where they are needed.

Volunteers were provided bright-colored vests thanks in part to a donation from Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty.