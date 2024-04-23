April 23, 2024
Operation Clean Sweep in Ottawa

Volunteers clean up highway for Earth Day

By Shaw Local News Network
Getting into the weeds, Char Gaega was one of the many volunteers picking up trash along RT 6 west of Ottawa Monday during Operation Clean Sweep celebrating Earth Day.

Getting into the weeds, Char Gaega was one of the many volunteers picking up trash along RT 6 west of Ottawa Monday during Operation Clean Sweep celebrating Earth Day.

Celebrating Earth Day, volunteers participated in Operation Clean Sweep by picking up trash Monday along U.S. 6 west of Ottawa. The volunteers cleanup for 3 hours on the north and south sides of U.S. 6.

The event began at 4 p.m., launching from the Alfano’s Pizza, with a pair of shuttle buses contributed by the Bill Walsh Auto Group running every 15 minutes throughout to get those volunteers out to where they are needed.

Volunteers were provided bright-colored vests thanks in part to a donation from Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty.

Getting into the thickets an estimated 30 volunteers participated in Operation Clean Sweep by picking up trash along RT 6 west of Ottawa Monday. The volunteers cleanup for 3 hours on the north and south sides of RT 6.

Getting into the thickets an estimated 30 volunteers participated in Operation Clean Sweep by picking up trash Monday, April 22, 2024, along U.S. 6 west of Ottawa. The volunteers cleanup for 3 hours on the north and south sides of U.S. 6.