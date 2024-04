The La Salle-Peru High School Bands Spring Concert will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at LPHS, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

The concert is free and open to the public. LPHS plans to livestream the concert on the school’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lphs120, and YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@LPCavaliers.