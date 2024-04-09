Marquette Academy students to perform ‘Snoopy! the Musical’

Marquette students (Front, from left) Carter Gray, Ceci Reynolds, Katie Hardin; (second row) Dixie Smick, Frankie Reynolds, Jesse Cooke, (standing) Savannah Guzman Daniela Melendez, (on dog house) Hannah Skelly and Sara Duchon are set to perform "Snoopy! the Musical" on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, at Bader Gym. (Photo provided by Jane Mills)

Marquette Academy in Ottawa will present “Snoopy! The Musical” based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz.

Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, at Bader Gym in the high school, 1000 Paul St., Ottawa. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in the high school main office during normal school hours.

“Snoopy” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. It based on the book by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw and Michael L. Grace. Music for the show is by Larry Grossman, lyrics by Hal Hackady.

The cast includes: Snoopy Sara Duchon; Charlie Brown Jesse Cooke; Linus Van Pelt Frankie Reynolds; Sally Brown Katie Hardin; Lucy Van Pelt Dixie Smick; Peppermint Patty Irene Vicich; Woodstock Hannah Skelly; Frieda Daniela Melendez; Marcie Ceci Reynolds; Peggy Jean Savannah Guzman; Pig Pen Mason Ferrario; and Schroeder Carter Gray.

The show is directed by Jane Mills and music director is Mark Vickroy.