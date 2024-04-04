11 pounds of tranquilizer seized in Peru; police

A California man could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of hauling 11 pounds of ketamine, a horse tranquilizer sold on the black market.

Teren A. Overbeck, 34, of Los Angeles, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, after police seized 5 kilograms of ketamine, 14.1 ounces of cannabis oil and $5,363 in cash.

The seizure took place at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway Gas Station, 1351 May Road, Peru, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Overbeck, who is being held in La Salle County Jail, was expected to appear Friday for a detention hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court. The case is assigned to Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia.