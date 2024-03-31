Peru library to host Taylor Swift party April 5

The Peru Public Library will be celebrating Taylor Swift on Friday, April 5. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

The Peru Public Library will be celebrating Taylor Swift on Friday, April 5.

Wear your best Eras Tour outfit, including friendship bracelets. There will be a storytime at 5 p.m. with karaoke, bingo, crafts and a dance party.

Teen game night, for ages 12 to 18, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Taylor Swift theme. It will be a night of music, “The Eras Tour” movie, dancing and video games. Free snacks and drinks will be provided.

Registration is required. Register at forms.gle/RcbFDs9U9aeX5iXZA.

For information, contact Marti Pack at 815-233-0229, ext. 213, or mpack@perulibrary.org. The library is located at 1409 11th St.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1: Books and Babies, children’s library. For ages 6 weeks to 24 months. An activity or craft will follow storytime.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2: Possibilities Where the Journey Begins, lower-level meeting room. This peer support group is for adults experiencing depression, anxiety and bipolar symptoms in a safe, supportive environment created to listen and learn together to navigate their diagnosis with others doing the same.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4: Thursday Tots, children’s library. For toddlers ages 1 to 3. An activity or craft will follow storytime.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 5: Tech Help Fridays.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6: Peruvian Purlers, lower-level meeting room. An informal weekly gathering of knitters, crocheters and others at the library. Doesn’t matter if you are beginner or master, all are welcome.

6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6: Ready, Set, Eclipse! The Peru Public Library will host NASA solar system ambassador and La Salle resident Scott Pellican, who will help attendees plan and maximize their minutes in the darkness. The presentation’s primary focus will be on safety. The library will distribute solar eclipse viewing glasses at the event. Additionally, Pellican will map out the eclipse path, briefly discuss eclipse history and science, and highlight NASA’s “Big Year For The Sun.”