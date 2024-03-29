La Salle County Health Department offers several programs, services on a regular basis

The La Salle County Health Department provides several programs and services on a regular basis, including free radon test kits. Test kits can be picked up at the health department during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 717 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. (Photo provided by Steve Cole)

During the first full week of April each year, the American Public Health Association brings together communities across the U.S. to observe National Public Health Week.

National Public Health Week, with the theme Protecting, Connecting and Thriving: We Are All Public Health, will be observed April 1-7. Making communities safe and healthy is public health’s top priority. Public health serves as an invisible shield of protection to promote and protect the health of people in the communities where they live, learn, work and play for generations to come, according to the agency. The APHA said “when we all come together to support public health, all of us – individuals, families, communities and the public health field – can achieve the goals of public health.”

Here are a few of the programs and services the La Salle County Health Department offers on a regular basis. Citizens are encouraged to call and speak with a staff member for additional information and questions.

Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program – Do you qualify for a free mammogram and pap smear? IBCCP staff are available to answer eligibility questions and enroll qualified women.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) – The mission of the La Salle County WIC program is to improve the health status of women, infants and children; to reduce the incidence of infant mortality, premature births and low birth weights; and to aid in the development of children. This program serves income eligible pregnant, post-partum, breastfeeding women, infants and children up to age 5 years. The WIC program provides health screening, nutrition education and counseling, and supplemental foods including formula for infants.

Family Case Management Program provides outreach, comprehensive case management and support services to prenatal women, infants and children. The primary objective of the program is to reduce infant mortality by ensuring early and consistent prenatal care for women throughout their pregnancy. Education on a healthy pregnancy is ongoing and individually structured to meet the needs of the client. After the baby is born, FCM staff assure that the infants and children are receiving periodic well baby/child check-ups and immunizations.

The Blood Pressure Monitoring Program is open to anyone wants their blood pressure taken and is followed up with education on control measures including nutrition, physical activity, smoking cessation. The program operates on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free HIV tests and Hepatitis C Screening (finger stick test) – If you feel you should be tested or have questions regarding your risk factors, a communicable disease nurse is available to answer questions in a confidential setting.

Low-cost childhood and adult immunizations – Call the health department to schedule an appointment.

Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the health department on a walk-in basis 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Free Radon Test Kits – The health department through a grant from the IEMA has free radon test kits available to residents of La Salle County. Test kits can be picked up at the health department during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 717 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. A staff member will assist you with the instructions on using the test kit, as well as provide information regarding radon, radon measurement and radon mitigation. Additionally, should your radon test results show a high level of radon in your home, the health department can provide you with a list of licensed radon measurement professionals and licensed radon mitigation professionals for follow-up.

Free Larvicide to Property Owners – The Health Department, through a grant, offers larvicide to property owners looking to reduce mosquito breeding sites. With West Nile virus season right around the corner, property owners are encouraged to pick up a package of NATULAR DT. NATULAR DT, is a mosquito larvicide that controls larvae of mosquitoes for up to 60 days. Manufactured by Clarke, Natular DT is an easy-to-use, bi-layer tablet that prevents mosquito breeding in standing water sites around yards. The larvicide can be picked up at the health department\. Each package contains 12 tablets. At this time, supplies are limited to one per household.

The La Salle County Health Department also will utilize social media to help increase awareness of public health issues and National Public Health Week during the month of April. The agency’s Facebook page will be updated frequently with posts that offer tips on a variety of public health issues and also highlight some of the programs available at the health department. For additional information on programs and services offered, contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit the health department’s website at www.lasallecountyil.gov.