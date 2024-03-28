Streator, Ottawa mayors talk development from within at State of the Cities luncheon

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei speaks Wednesday, March 27, 2024, during the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce State of the Cities luncheon on at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei said Wednesday that the city isn’t putting its hopes on landing a major manufacturer.

Although that would be nice and the city will try for one, Streator is looking to grow from within by boosting economic development with facade grants and an incubator, among other initiatives. The idea is to give residents the tools they need to flourish and have them create their own businesses.

“No one is going to come save Streator,” Bedei said. “We’re going to have to save ourselves. So we try to push people and give ourselves a good environment to transform and grow.”

[ Illinois Valley mayors talk economic development, accomplishments during Utica event ]

Bedei was only one of seven leaders speaking Wednesday at the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Cities Luncheon at the Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica. The event drew 239 attendees.

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty speaks Wednesday, March 27, 2024, during the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce State of the Cities luncheon at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty was one of the other city officials who spoke. Hasty said one of the topics he is asked about the most is the city’s riverfront development. The development includes the new $27.5 million YMCA, which is on track for an opening in mid- to late May; an amphitheater in which the city will receive a $3 million Rebuild Illinois grant to help construct; and four multi-use buildings for businesses ranging from retail to restaurants.

“The riverfront project will be an extension of the downtown,” Hasty said.

Hasty further said people can live in Ottawa and work 1,000 miles away, meaning quality-of-life issues will be integral to attracting young professionals, as well as the new fiber internet installation ongoing within the city.

As Starved Rock State Park’s eastern neighbor, Ottawa will provide 40 different events or festivals until the end of year, averaging more than one event per weekend.

The city also recently conducted a study funded by a grant into restoring residential options in its downtown area. Hasty said renovations are ongoing to restore second- and third-floor spaces as residential spaces, as well as new residential options being built on Court Street and a second floor at 205-207 W. Main St.

Ottawa is looking to grow its downtown area to create an urban setting that would be within walking distance of restaurants, retail and entertainment so as not to lose its rural identity and charm.

“Younger people are looking for an experience,” Hasty said.

Bedei concurred that providing internet infrastructure for residents is key as the workforce is evolving, noting that Streator also is undergoing a fiber internet installation.

As for developing affordable housing, Bedei said the city offers nice homes for about $125,000, in which that same home would go for more than $500,000 closer to Chicago. The city also started a housing rehabilitation program in which a resident can buy formerly derelict houses acquired by the city for half the cost if they are able to restore it within 90 days.

Bedei said this program has been successful in bringing two neighborhood homes back to life.

Streator also has put a spotlight on public art, featuring more than 40 pieces across the community, including its Walldogs murals, Bedei said. A website at www.streatorpublicart.com was created to promote them.

Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Zens said one of the three takeaways from Wednesday’s event was the amount of grant funding acquired by each community. Bedei and Hasty both touted the work their towns have accomplished through grant funds.

Hasty said Ottawa will be awarded more than $93 million in grant funding, led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s $90 million award to clean up its last radium superfund site. Bedei said Streator has received grant funds to improve Marilla Park, install sewer on Liz Mar Place and update its last brick-lined sewer, among other projects.

Zens also said he was encouraged to hear communities talking about tourism, given the proximity to Starved Rock State Park, which attracts 3 million visitors per year, and he vowed to hold the seven municipal leaders in attendance accountable to work on a more regional basis to help each other develop the area.