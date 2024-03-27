Illinois Valley mayors talk economic development, accomplishments during Utica event

Illinois Valley mayors (from left) Melanie Malooley-Thompson, Spring Valley; Jason Curran, Oglesby; Ken Kolowski, Peru; Tara Bedei; Streator; Jeff Grove, La Salle; Dave Stewart, Utica; and Robert Hasty, Ottawa; attended the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce State of the Cities luncheon on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Spring Valley, La Salle, Peru, Utica, Oglesby, Ottawa and Streator mayors shared their cities accomplishments, issues and visions for the future at the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce State of the Cities event Wednesday.

There were 239 attendees registered for the luncheon.

Each mayor was given time to introduce their cities most important accomplishments prior to being asked questions sent in from attendees by IVAC Executive Director Bill Zens.

Here are the questions sent in by attendees and by Zens, including how each mayor in the NewsTribune area responded. Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson was unable to stay for questions.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Illinois Valley mayors (from left) Melanie Malooley-Thompson, Spring Valley; Jason Curran, Oglesby; Ken Kolowski, Peru; Tara Bedei; Streator; Jeff Grove, La Salle; Dave Stewart, Utica; and Robert Hasty, Ottawa; attended the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce State of the Cities luncheon on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Malooley-Thompson said Spring Valley had exciting new efforts to transform its downtown after applying for the downtown revitalization grant, and being denied.

“However, that didn’t stop us from continuing our efforts to build that vision,” she said.

She said the city has purchased the building on Saint Paul St. to renovate a community center they hope to have completed by 2025.

“We plan to create a multipurpose space that all our citizens can utilize,” she said. “Our vision for the community center is multifaceted and will appeal to all ages.”

Thompson said the city also purchased two lots adjacent to the mini park and will turn it into a mega park with public restrooms, and a concession stand for vendors. The city is looking for the best location for a pickleball court.

What is your city doing to help address the affordable housing situation?

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the city is aware they are behind on the issue, but they have made an impact within the last year and are continuing.

“We did have 3 Diamond Senior Living open up this past year, which is 53 units,” he said. “The Pohar subdivision we built, I believe we have up to 16 homes.”

Kolowski said Peru has 13 or 14 homes that are for sale right now, but he tries to spin it as a good thing because it benefits small villages like Cherry, Dalzell and Ladd.

What are your economic development goals over the next 5 to 10 years?

Utica Village President David Stewart said the village would like to see the northern end of their town developed. He emphasized different purposes for different areas. He said some would be best suited for industrial purposes whereas others would be suited for retail and lodging.

“Economic development is not something that happens overnight,” he said. “It takes years and years to land the right fit for your community, as well.”

Stewart said the major economic project Utica has coming is the Market on Mill, which will serve as small retail businesses and have the effect as business incubators. He said as these businesses continue to grow they have the potential to move into neighboring communities.

“They will essentially turn into a brick and mortar business,” he said. “So, it’s great for not only Utica to have this but it’s also great for the entire La Salle County area.”

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said it’s important to appreciate and recognize the businesses that have been in La Salle for years while developing because they are already the base.

Grove said the purchase of the 45-acre property at the northwest corner of Interstate 80 and Route 178 that was won at auction by La Salle Ventures LLC was exciting for the city.

“It’s a local group, we’re hoping since they have a local flavor they’ll help mark that area,” he said. “We’d love to see a hotel there.”

Kolowski said Peru continues to reinvent itself without the use of the mall.

“Population does not matter,” he said. “We’ve thrown an extra $70 million in one month in Peru and nothing generated from the mall.”

Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran said residents want activities, the restaurants and other fun entertainment. He said the good thing is that they can turn around relatively quickly.

“I think what we really need is more jobs,” he said. “We need labor jobs to come and develop and they take a long time to plan and develop.”

What is the city doing to draw in and keep that 45 and under generation?

Curran said there are two aspects to that and it is quality of life and opportunity for job growth. He said the quality of life in the area is better than he’s seen anywhere, but the opportunities for job growth are lacking.

“We need to make sure that we are creating the labor jobs and they take so long to develop that stuff it is one of the problems,” he said. “So, that’s why we have to continue to work towards those efforts.”

Kolowski said one aspect he likes IVAC’s 40 under 40. He said it’s a great event that shows there’s opportunities.

“When they see the 40 and under things they see the opportunities and the jobs and start their own businesses,” he said.

As far as economic development, what industries, types of business, or other programs are you looking at developing or growing over the next year?

Kolowski said the city was looking to grow retail with the industrial park and the new tax increment financing district.

“We want to continue to grow retail but now that we’re into the industrial job market, it’s exciting,” he said.

Curran said quality of life is the biggest strength for the city, but it is harder to compete with larger cities on convenience items like fiber internet. He said the city started in June of 2019 and the first resident to get it was in July 2023.

He said the city is working to bring convenience other places might not have, like activities and events targeted towards certain demographics, like a Taylor Swift Dance Party.

“The other big thing is building relationships with community organizations,” he said.

Stewart said quality of life was at the top of list as well. He said he was proud to say the village has done a good job of keeping businesses in the area and growing and attracting new businesses.

“But, you have to keep in mind, everybody wants that big fish,” he said. “But you also have to think about and make sure that big fish is the best fit for your community.”

Stewart said he would like retail and lodging, but it needs to meet the infrastructure needs as well.

Grove said for La Salle the big thing is going to be healthcare as most people he talks to know in some way are involved in healthcare.

“That’s because the demographics of people are growing older, living longer and they need assistance with that.”

Kolowski said he agreed with his mayoral colleagues that having events would bring people to the community.

“Pistol Shrimp, that has exploded,” he said, referencing the college summer league baseball team that plays its home games at Schweickert Stadium in Veterans Park. “It’s a wonderful event and the community loves it. They are reaching out to advertisers now in Utica, La Salle you know there’s all kinds of sponsorships.”

Zens ran out of time before he could ask all of the questions. He said questions remaining pertained to the train project, education, tourism and what can be done to get communities working collaboratively.