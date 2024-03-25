Thieves use stolen pickup to rob Peru ATM

Two suspects are said to have robbed an ATM machine at Illinois Valley Credit Union on Monday, March 25, 2024, in Peru, according to police. The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. A pickup truck pulled up to the drive-up ATM and attached a chain from the truck around the machine and accelerated the gas. Officers soon found the pickup vacant in a nearby neighborhood. The vehicle was stolen from a home in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Peru police are seeking information on the break-in of an ATM machine early Monday at Illinois Valley Credit Union.

Surveillance showed a pickup truck (later found to have been stolen from La Salle) arrive around 4:30 a.m. at the credit union on Shooting Park Road. Two individuals, not yet identified, used chains to tether the ATM to the truck before accelerating, damaging the ATM. The thieves took an undetermined amount of currency.

Peru Police Lt. Doug Bernabei, department spokesman, said investigators were seeking local input but also were contacting departments regionally to see if Monday’s incident were part of a larger spree.

“Historically, it would not surprise me if we had suburban areas that reported similar incidents,” Bernabei said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Peru police at 815-223-2151 or the department’s tip line at 815-223-1432. Tip-line callers may remain anonymous.