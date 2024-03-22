Seneca High School names February 2024 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the February 2024 students of the month. (Julie Barichello - jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Student of the month: Peyton Enerson

Peyton Enerson (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Enerson is the daughter of Ashley Enerson and Nathaniel Enerson of Gardner. She intends to attend a university to pursue a degree in Special Education with a focus on becoming an expert in dyslexia. She is active in FCCLA, Art Club, Spanish Club, Speech Team, NHS and yearbook.

Role Model of the Month: Lauren Cronkrite

Lauren Cronkite (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Cronkite is the daughter of Amanda and Marc Cronkrite of Mazon. She plans to attend North Central College to major in finance or accounting. She is active in cross county, golf, basketball, track and field, FFA and FCCLA.

Irish Pride of the Month: Chloe Coyne

Chloe Coyne (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

After high school, Coyne plans to double major in Biomedical Engineering and Acting. She is a humorous interpretation and informative actor for the speech team. Additionally, she serves as a sports announcer and sideliner for the Irish Live events. She has portrayed various characters in the Spongebob musical.She is involved in Seneca’s preschool program as a preschool teacher and participate in clubs like Helpdesk, gaming, drama, art, FCA and the ILMEA freshman/sophomore choir.

Rookie of the Month: Hayden McDonald

Hayden McDonald (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

McDonald is the son of Carrie and Mark McDonald of Seneca. He plans to enroll in a four-year college upon completing high school. McDonald participates in the math team, scholastic bowl and Student Council.

Rookie of the Month: Brant Roe

Brant Roe (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Roe is the son of Tracie and Brian Roe of Kinsman. He plans to attend college and major in business. He is active in baseball, basketball, football and FFA. He would like to express gratitude to his family and friends who strive for him to be the best student and person he can be.