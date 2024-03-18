Easter egg hunts in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties for 2024

There are plenty of opportunities in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties for children to hunt for Easter eggs and meet the Easter bunny prior to Easter Sunday, March 31. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

There are plenty of opportunities in and near La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties for children to hunt for Easter eggs and meet the Easter bunny prior to Easter Sunday, March 31. Here is a schedule of Easter egg hunt events. If you know of a free Easter egg hunt that is not listed, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com to add to the list.

Buda

Children fifth grade and younger are invited to an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the park.

Earlville

The Earlville United Presbyterian Church will host an Easter egg hunt noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in Dodge Park. There will be a visit from the Easter bunny along with games, crafts, face painting and raffles. Bring can/dry goods to receive raffle tickets. All the donations will be given to Sharing Hearts to help local families in need and the local food pantry.

Grand Ridge

Grand Ridge Community Fest committee will host an Easter Egg hunt 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Grand Ridge Park. Bring your basket. Prizes will be awarded by age groups. There will be Easter Bunny photos. The rain date is the next Saturday.

Granville

The Putnam County Community Church will host an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Hopkins Park in Granville.

Hennepin

The Hennepin branch of the library will host a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. Meet at the library, 214 N. Fourth St., first for a story and to meet the Easter Bunny. Then head over to the Walter Durley Boyle Park by 8 p.m. for the glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt. Prizes include candy, small prizes and a couple of baskets. Third graders and younger can participate. A rain date will be Saturday, March 23.

La Moille

The La Moille Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt is set 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the La Moille High School parking lot, 801 S. Main St. (rain or shine, if raining it will be inside the school’s gym). Hunt starts at 1:30 p.m. for children 10 and younger. There will be prizes, snacks and drinks. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

La Salle

La Salle Parks and Recreation will host an Easter egg hunt 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Hegeler Park at the big shelter. Children ages 1 to 10 should bring an Easter basket or bag. The rain date will be 11 a.m. the next day.

Ladd

The village of Ladd will host an Easter egg hunt 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Veterans Memorial Park. Each child from preschool to fourth grade ages will receive a number and will search the Main Street business windows to find a treat.

Leland

The egg hunt is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. March 23 at the gazebo across from Casey’s on Main Street. Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. The event is free but donations will be accepted. It is sponsored by the Leland Town and Country Association.

Manlius

There will be an Easter egg hunt 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Mullin Memorial Park in Manlius.

The Bureau Valley High School Interact Club and civics classes will host an Easter egg hunt Sunday, March 24, at the front lawn of Bureau Valley High School, 9154 County Road 2125 N, for all children ages 2 to 10. Ages 2 to 5 will begin at 1 p.m. and ages 6 to 10 will begin at 2 p.m.

The 41st annual egg hunt is set for noon Sunday, March 24, at Illini State Park. Festivities begin at 11. The event will have surprise eggs, raffle baskets, food, a visit with Easter Bunny and other activities. There will be a bounce house, weather permitting. Rain date is March 30.

Mendota

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 1003 Fifth St. There will be a drawing for five Easter meal baskets.

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Easter Hop from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, for children ages 3 to 10. Registration was required by March 15. Stop by the Mendota Area Chambr of Commerce or call 815-539-6507.

Minonk

An Easter egg hunt is set 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at New Millenia Park. There will be photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, prizes, and lots of eggs. The event is for ages 12 and youger.

Neponset

The village of Neponset Egg Hunt and Brunch is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Community Building. Meet the Easter Bunny, play fun outdoor games and have brunch.

Oglesby

The Oglesby Elks, 800 E. Walnut St., will host the Easter Bunny and its egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

Hurray for Spring Egg Hunt and Scavenger Hunt is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Jordan block. There will be free treats and crafts along with the hunt. The traditional egg hunt begins at 1:45 p.m. for ages 1 to 4 and 2:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 8. The scavenger hunt begins at 1 and it is for ages 9 and older. Check-in is at 610 Court St.

Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road, will host an egg hunt its south lawn Sunday, April 7, with a guest appearance by the Easter Bunny. It’s open to the public. No registration is necessary. Bring your own basket. The Easter Bunny will make his jump 11 a.m. to kick off the hunt at 11:15 a.m. Photos will be taken with the Easter Bunny from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Donations will be accepted for pre-stuffed eggs or cash. Stuffed egg donations can be dropped off in the registration office anytime on April 6.

Peru

The Easter egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, at Centennial Park. Reserved sensory hour for children with special needs will be 11 a.m. to noon. Children 5 and younger will participate in a hunt noon to 12:30 p.m. and children 6 and older will take part in a hunt 12:30 to 1 p.m. Jessica Strauch State Farm and Peru HyVee sponsor the egg hunt along with Peru Parks and Recreation.

Princeton

The Rotary Club of Princeton will host the annual Easter egg hunt beginning 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Everyone age 10 and younger is welcome to participate. Ages 0 to 5 will be at Soldiers and Sailors Park; Ages 6 to 8 will be on the north side of the courthouse and Ages 9 to 10 will be on the south side of the courthouse. The Easter Bunny will be on site between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. for photos, compliments of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Bureau County Fair Queen’s Easter egg hunt is scheduled 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. There are four age divisions: 0 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. One age division will hunt at a time. Bring a basket.

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at New Hope Church, 30 N. Sixth St., for all children through fifth grade. Doors open at 1:30. Register to win a special Easter basket. For questions, call Julie Pinter at 815-875-1900.

Serena

An Easter Egg hunt is scheduled 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Serena United Methodist Church, 2259 U.S. 52. Everyone is welcome.

Spring Valley

Upscale Resale and Grow Spring Valley will present Spring Valley’s Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St. The egg hunt is recommended for children fifth grade and younger. The event also will feature games, prizes, baskets and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

A hunt is scheduled Sunday, March 24, at Aperion Care Spring Valley, 1300 N. Greenwood St. There will be three different age groups, 0 to 4, 5 to 8, 9 to 12 with three different “golden egg” grand prizes. There will be refreshments and photo ops with the Easter Bunny to 2 pm.

Streator

Hardscrabble Lions of Streator will host its second annual Easter egg hunt rain or shine beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at City Park. Children 0 to 3 begin at 10 a.m., 4 to 5 at 10:15 a.m., 6 to 7 at 10:30 a.m. and 8 to 10 at 10:45 a.m. Meet the Easter Bunny and bring your own basket to collect eggs. Prizes will be awarded.

Tiskilwa

The Tiskilwa Community Association will host an Easter egg hunt 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Tiskilwa East Park for pre-kindergarten through third grade children.

Utica

The Easter egg hunt is set 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Carey Memorial Park. There will be hunts based on age groups toddler, preschool, kindergarten, first grade, second and third grades, as well as fourth through sixth grades. Utica Fire Department organizes the event.