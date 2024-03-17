Peru library to host free blood pressure, glucose check March 20

The Peru Public Library will host free blood pressure and glucose checks during its Wellness Wednesday program.
The program is scheduled 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the main library, 1409 11th St. No appointment are necessary. A 12-hour food and beverage fast are recommended for more accurate blood sugar test results.
For questions contact Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.
9:30 a.m. Monday, March 18: Books and Babies, every Monday.
6 p.m. Monday, March 18: Alzheimer’s Caring Friends, third Monday of the month, lower Level Meeting Room.
6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19: Brick Builder’s Club, downstairs in the children’s department. There is no fee to be in this club. Builders are for ages 5 to 12. Siblings are welcome. Participate in themed building challenges each session or build your own designs. Children build from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and each builder can present his/her design to the club members beginning at 6:45 p.m. Lego bricks are provided. Don’t bring Lego bricks or figures from home. Lego designs remain on display for at least a week. For questions call Mackenzie Kavanaugh by calling the library or emailing mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org to make an initial registration. Walk-ins welcome.
6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 19: Possibilities, lower-level meeting room. An adult peer support group for people experiencing depression, anxiety, panic disorder/attacks, PTSD and bipolar.
9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21: Thursday Tots.
2 p.m. Thursday, March 21: ABC Book Club, lower level meeting room. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks. A scientist from Australia and a Nigerian-American art historian become connected by their shared interest in a 19th century race horse, one studying its remains, the other uncovering the history of the Black horsemen who were critical to its success.
9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 22: Tech Help Fridays, by appointment.
10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23: Peruvian Purlers, lower level meeting room.