Landon Muntz pitches Streator past Sandwich: The Times Friday Area Roundup

Baseball

Streator 5, Sandwich 2: At the SHS Athletic Fields, Bulldogs senior pitcher Landon Muntz threw a complete game on the mound and the hosts scored four times in the bottom of third and once in the sixth in the win over the Indians in Streator’s home opener.

Muntz scattered six hits, walked one, struck out two and threw 55 of his 79 pitches for strikes. Zander McCloskey had two hits for Streator (2-0) with Noah Camp adding the other.

Sandwich (0-2), which scored its two runs in the top of the third to take the lead, had two hits from Tyler Lissman and a double from Quinn Rome. The trio of Chris Barbor (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3K), Braden Behringer (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) and Rome (2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) all took the mound for the Indians.

Marquette Academy senior Carson Zellers (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette Academy 2, Mendon Unity 1 (11 inn.): At the Jacksonville Jamboree, Griffin Dobberstein’s infield single scored Anthony Couch in the top of the 11th to give the Crusaders the triumph over the Mustangs.

Couch (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K), who closed out the bottom of the 11th frame, earned the pitching win after great performances from Carson Zellers (5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K) and Alec Novotney (3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K).

Sam Mitre had a pair of hits and walked twice, Keaton Davis doubled in a run, and Novotney stole four bases.

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 6: At Gardner, the host Panthers scored five times in the fourth inning in the win over the Warriors.

Eric Miramontes paced WFC (0-1) with a pair of singles and a double. Dylan Duhnam had two RBIs, while Sam Schmitz, Reed Frazier and Jon Moore each drove in a run.

The Warriors received good outings from Tucker Hill (2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) and Schmitz (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) while Frazier took the loss.

Seneca 15, Newark 1 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Fighting Irish scored five times in the first and fourth innings in the win over the Norsemen to improve to 3-0.

Paxton Giertz had a pair of hits for Seneca, with Aiden Vilcek and Josh Lucas posting doubles. Nate Othon and Brody Rademacher each drove in a pair of runs.

Vilcek (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching win with Chase Buis (1 IP, 1 K) closing things out.

Jacob Seyller and Jorgen Friestad each doubled, while Payton Wills knocked in the only run for Newark (0-3). Landon Begovac suffered the pitching loss.

St. Bede Academy 10, Somonauk 2: At Peru, the Bruins scored five times in the fourth in the win over the Bobcats (0-1), which committed five errors.

Brady Andrews had Somonauk’s only hit, a double, with Noah Ortega recording the lone RBI. Three freshman, Landon Johnson (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K), Tristian Reed (3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) and Andrews (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K), all pitched for the visitors.

Softball

Marquette Academy 3, Payson-Seymour 1: At the Jacksonville Jamboree, the Crusaders scored single runs in the second, fourth and sixth in the win over the Indians.

Maisie Lyons went 3-for-3 with a triple and walk for MA (2-1), while Kelsey Cuchra walked three times and Hunter Hopkins drove in a run.

Taylor Cuchra (6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 K) earned the pitching win and Hopkins (1 IP, 1K) the save.

Taylor Cuchra

Woodland-Flanagan Cornell 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: At Gardner, Emma Palaschack singled twice, doubled and tripled to lead the Warriors’ 12-hit attack in the win over the Panthers.

Shea Simons had three hits and three RBIs for WFC (2-0), which scored in five of seven innings. Tiffany Rustman (double) added two hits, and Ella Derossett (three RBIs) and Olivia Chismarick each posted triples.

Lilly Libby (2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K) picked up the win in the circle with relief help from Simons (5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K)