Storm sewer work to close streets on Ottawa’s South Side

Contractors will perform more storm sewer separation work Monday, March 18, on Ottawa’s South Side.

Street closures will include West Prospect Avenue from State Street to west of Christie Street and thee 100 block of East Van Buren Street between State and Catherine streets. The blocks will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The areas will reopen to traffic at the end of each day and during weekends.

Work in these blocks is expected to be completed in three weeks and will include street excavation, the e installation of storm sewer lines and roadway restoration.