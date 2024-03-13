Proposed Utica rail station on Chicago to Peoria line seen as positive, officials say

Utica residents study placards Tuesday, March 12, 2024, spelling out details of the Peoria-to-Chicago rail service. Utica would be included in the stops and some of those interviewed expressed hope rail access would boost tourism. (Tom Collins)

When and if a Chicago-to-Peoria rail link materializes, Utica will be ready – not least because the village soon will have the parking spaces to accommodate passenger service.

An open house on the proposed rail service was held Tuesday at Utica’s municipal complex and the mood was decidedly optimistic. One business owner interviewed before the event said he expects a boost to tourism if the rail service takes off.

“I think Utica would be a great stop for the train from Chicago to Peoria,” said Matt Cetwinski, co-owner of Bruce & Ollie’s. “People could come for the day or weekend to rent bikes, check out our beautiful state park, enjoy our downtown and not have to worry about driving anywhere.”

Utica Mayor David Stewart said the timing is auspicious because the village soon will have the parking capacity to support passenger service. The village is readying to break ground on the Market on Mill, an outdoor shopping plaza, and the project includes 89 striped parking spaces with handicapped-accessible spots.

Additionally, the rail grant includes funds to be used to create additional spaces north of the retail plaza at the former gas station and across from the municipal complex.

“We’re going to have a substantial amount of parking to help downtown businesses and any parking that might be needed for this railway project,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he was not worried about flooding because flood control measures along Clark’s Run largely have protected downtown.

The village had acquired a contract to buy the building across from the post office. The plan would be to turn this into a train station when the time comes, Stewart said.

This building, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Utica, located across the street from the Utica Post Office has the potential for the Village of Utica to convert it into a train station. (Scott Anderson)

“The reactions I’ve gotten discussing it with townsfolk has been overwhelmingly positive,” Trustee Jim Schrader said. “Ideally, it will only add to our current flow of tourists and be another way for our local businesses to have continued success.”

Schrader said many constituents readily warmed to the idea of taking day trips into the city without dealing with traffic, construction or parking.

“The only negatives I’ve heard are concerns over longer wait times for traffic at railroad crossings for local commuters,” Schrader said.

Trustee John Schweickert agreed there is “some excitement” among villagers who foresee economic gain as well as an increase in more tourism. The buzz, he said, is not limited to Utica residents.

“I know I have family in both Peoria and near Chicago and they are excited to see when and where the stops will be,” Schweickert said.

Trustee Debbie Krizel, however, has encountered some skeptics who questioned how long it will take to bring rail service to Utica – and some who wonder if it will ever get off the ground.

“Half the people say they are excited because of the opportunities and the other half say it’s a long way off,” Krizel said.

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, who has been working with Peoria on the project, has said it could be about a decade before the train line comes to fruition.

As previously reported, the proposal includes train station locations in Morris, Ottawa, Utica and La Salle-Peru.

Tuesday’s open house is one of four planned by the North Central Illinois Council of Governments in the communities with proposed stops. With exhibits on display and consultants in attendance to answer questions, NCICG hopes to get feedback from the public and present residents with possibilities.

The proposed site in Utica could present a challenge by being on a floodplain. The Canal Street proposal in La Salle would be a challenge to make compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For information, follow NCICG on Facebook or LinkedIn, or visit visit ncicg.org or peoriagov.org.

The city of Peoria recently was selected for the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program.