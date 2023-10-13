Work on Utica’s retail plaza to begin in 2024

Utica has made progress toward an outdoor retail plaza north of downtown – the village acquired a key parcel – but it looks as if development won’t begin until spring.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board learned an open house displaying plaza designs, tentatively planned for Monday, has been postponed. Village President David Stewart said he’s now looking at early November for the public to come in and see more concrete plans.

One of the issues is the village now has more land to work with, having acquired a stray parcel adjacent to the existing land.

“We want to maximize the area we have to work with,” said village engineer Kevin Heitz.

Stewart said he wanted preliminary work launched this winter, but the updated sketches mean that “realistically, it will be spring before we do any ground work there.”

In August 2022, the village was awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant of $1,249,969 to construct the outdoor retail plaza.

Separately, the village awarded a pair of contracts – to Wozniak Concrete ($131,947) and Advanced Asphalt Co. ($151,070) – for repairs and pavement to Hitt and Griffin streets and portions of Washington Street.

Village Engineer Kevin Heitz noted the combined bids exceeded his estimate by 13.5%, but the Village Board agreed the repairs are urgent and need to be addressed by year’s end. Wozniak, it was noted, can begin next week.

Finally, Stewart pronounced the recent Burgoo Festival a success. The new roundabout greatly improved the flow of traffic and the festival was particularly well attended.

“This was probably the busiest Burgoo that I’ve ever seen,” Stewart said.

In other matters, the village board:

Set trick-or-treat hours 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Announced the Fall Fun Fest will be 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 and approved a festival budget not to exceed $2,000

Entered an intergovernmental agreement with the Utica Fire Protection District regarding providing fiber optic access to the water tower