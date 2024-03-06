Friendship Days to return to Ottawa this summer, in full

Theodore Jackson sounds the horn of a cement truck at Riverfront Park in Ottawa during the Touch A Truck event, part of the 2023 Friendship Days. This year's event will run from July 27-31 and Aug. 1-4. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Friendship Days, the full nine-day experience, is back in Ottawa.

Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut made a motion Tuesday to ratify a contract with Clik Entertainment to provide music for the Taylor Swift Dance Party, a multi-generational dance held at Riverfront Park (the old Central School parking lot), to cap the event slated to run from July 27-31 and Aug. 1-4.

There will be some changes to the event held in the past, but it will kick off with the Farmers Market, “Ottawa Uncorked” Wine Fest and Music in the Park on the first Saturday.

As the wine fest continues, the annual Touch a Truck and music by the Dave Hiller Trio will come into play on Sunday, then “Rock the Block” at Washington Park on Monday.

Sidewalk sales and the kids fishing rodeo highlight Thursday, before the Outdoor Craft and Vendors Show, the Gray’s School of Dance performance and music by Whiskey Fuel start off the Jordan Block Jams on Friday.

On Saturday, in addition to the Farmers Market, Sidewalk Sales and Craft and Vendors Show, the 40th annual La Salle County Cruisers Car Show will take over the downtown area. There will also be Music in the Park.

Finally, on Sunday, there will be outdoor crafts and vendors, the Ottawa Police Department will provide child identification kits, leading up to the T Swift Dance Party from noon to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

Eichelkraut added on March 28, there will be a free kids movie, “Kung Fu Panda 4″ shown at the Roxy Cinemas, sponsored by the Special Events Committee.

“It’s going to be great,” Eichelkraut said. “The whole project is going to have a lot free that weekend … There will be a lot of great stuff going on. Check out our Facebook page and our city website to see all the events we have planned.”

The council also agreed to enter into intergovernmental agreements with school districts to provide letters of support as taxing bodies acknowledging what the tax increment financing district will pay in the future. Those letters will them be forwarded to the state of Illinois for placement into a TIF bill for passage.

In other action, the council:

Approved a quote from Axon Enterprises regarding a five-year taser lease program, one that will lock in replacements for outdated tasers at a better price.

Authorized an agreement with Lexipol to assist with fire department grant writing, an effort that could net the city $200,000 in new equipment.

Authorized an agreement with for engineering design and construction services with Etscheid Duttlinger and Associates regarding the 2024 water main replacements.