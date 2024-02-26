Girls basketball: Princeton year by year

There have been 50 seasons of Princeton High School girls basketball. Here’s the year by year scorecard
1973-74 - 6-3
1974-75 - 0-8
1975-76 - 1-8
1976-77 - 2-11
1977-78 - 7-9
1978-79 - 4-13
1979-80 - 9-10*
1980-81 - 9-11
1981-82 - 11-9
1982-83 - 9-14
1983-84 - 1-21
1984-85 - 11-13*
1985-86 - 12-13*
1986-87 - 20-6*
1987-88 - 9-16
1988-89 - 6-17
1989-90 - 10-14
1990-91 - 10-15*
1991-92 - 4-18
1992-93 - 1-22
1993-94 - 5-20
1994-95 - 6-18
1995-96 - 4-21
1996-97 - 10-15
1997-98 - 13-12
1998-99 - 18-8
1999-00 - 10-15
2000-01 - 6-18
2001-02 - 7-19
2002-03 - 10-16
2003-04 - 8-18
2004-05 - 15-10
2005-06 - 21-8*
2006-07 - 24-7**
2007-08 - 2-24
2008-09 - 14-13
2009-10 - 10-18
2010-11 - 12-17
2011-12 - 15-15
2012-13 - 6-22
2013-14 - 3-25
2014-15 - 5-22
2015-16 - 12-15
2016-17 - 13-15
2017-18 - 17-11
2018-19 - 4-22
2019-20 - 9-20
2020-21+ - 5-5
2021-22 - 21-2
2022-23 - 27-5
2023-24 - 20-9
Totals: 494-716 (.408)
+COVID season
* Regional champions
** Sectional champions