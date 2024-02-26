February 26, 2024
Girls basketball: Princeton year by year

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

There have been 50 seasons of Princeton High School girls basketball. Here’s the year by year scorecard

1973-74 - 6-3

1974-75 - 0-8

1975-76 - 1-8

1976-77 - 2-11

1977-78 - 7-9

1978-79 - 4-13

1979-80 - 9-10*

1980-81 - 9-11

1981-82 - 11-9

1982-83 - 9-14

1983-84 - 1-21

1984-85 - 11-13*

1985-86 - 12-13*

1986-87 - 20-6*

1987-88 - 9-16

1988-89 - 6-17

1989-90 - 10-14

1990-91 - 10-15*

1991-92 - 4-18

1992-93 - 1-22

1993-94 - 5-20

1994-95 - 6-18

1995-96 - 4-21

1996-97 - 10-15

1997-98 - 13-12

1998-99 - 18-8

1999-00 - 10-15

2000-01 - 6-18

2001-02 - 7-19

2002-03 - 10-16

2003-04 - 8-18

2004-05 - 15-10

2005-06 - 21-8*

2006-07 - 24-7**

2007-08 - 2-24

2008-09 - 14-13

2009-10 - 10-18

2010-11 - 12-17

2011-12 - 15-15

2012-13 - 6-22

2013-14 - 3-25

2014-15 - 5-22

2015-16 - 12-15

2016-17 - 13-15

2017-18 - 17-11

2018-19 - 4-22

2019-20 - 9-20

2020-21+ - 5-5

2021-22 - 21-2

2022-23 - 27-5

2023-24 - 20-9

Totals: 494-716 (.408)

+COVID season

* Regional champions

** Sectional champions