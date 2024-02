Deer Park Grade School in rural Ottawa will host kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 school year for all students that will be turning 5 on or before Sept. 1. (Provided)

Deer Park Grade School in rural Ottawa will host kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 school year for all students that will be turning 5 on or before Sept. 1.

Call 815-434-6930 for more information and a registration packet. Reduced tuition rates are available for out of district students.