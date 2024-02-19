Seneca High School names January 2024 students of the month

The following Seneca High School students were selected by teachers and staff as the January 2024 students of the month. (Julie Barichello – jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The following Seneca High School students were selected by teachers and staff as the January 2024 students of the month.

Erinn Kenney

Erinn Kenney (Photo provided Nikki Bricco)

Kenney, the daughter of Danah and Matthew Kenney, of Verona, intends to pursue a major in Interdisciplinary Health at the University of Illinois of Urbana-Champaign. She participates in a variety of school activities including NHS, FFA, band, Jazz Band, Student Council, Math Team, Young Philanthropy and ACES. Kenney also brings 13 years of experience dancing with a competitive dance team.

Maya Underhill

Maya Underhill (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Underhill is the daughter of Lynn Underhill, of Seneca. After graduation, she intends to attend Illinois Valley Community College to become an assistant preschool teacher.

Nathan Neal

Nathan Neal (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Neal, the son of DeAnna and JP Neal, of Verona, is committed to pursuing a welding program at Joliet Junior College. Beyond academics, Neal participates in football, basketball as a manager and baseball.

Emma Mino

Emma Mino (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Mino, the daughter of Amy and Brian Mino, of Seneca, aspires to enroll in a four-year university upon completing high school. She participates in softball, volleyball, basketball, FCA and FFA.