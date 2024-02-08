Woman injured, man dead following shooting in rural Ottawa

The La Salle County Emergency Management Agency closed the roadway where a shooting occurred in rural Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Maribeth Wilson)

A woman was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center with injuries from apparent gunshot wounds and a man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shooting just before 5 p.m. at 3602 E. 1759th Road in rural Ottawa.

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. The names of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation and notification of their families, the sheriff’s office said.

The La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, Sheridan EMS, Serena Fire Department and Utica Fire Department responded and assisted at the scene.