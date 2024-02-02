La Salle police crack case of 13 shots fired

A total of 13 shots were fired into a La Salle home – nobody was injured - and two suspects were developed. That was more than three years ago. (Scott Anderson)

But La Salle police identified two suspects and one of them now is charged in La Salle County Circuit Court. Mauricio A. Carreon, 22, of Spring Valley, could face up to three years in prison if convicted of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

The second suspect was identified in a Thursday news release only as a male juvenile, 17 years old at the time of the shooting, who no longer resides in the area.

“This individual was unable to be charged due to limitations in the state of Illinois criminal laws,” police said.

In the news release, La Salle police said the shooting occurred Jan. 10, 2021, in the 700 block of Eighth Street. Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services collected enough evidence to determine two people fired 13 projectiles.

“Eventually,” police said in a press release, “the case went cold and the investigation was suspended.”

In February 2023, however, a new La Salle detective reopened the file – the original investigating detective had left the department – and police collected enough information to charge Carreon, who was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury. La Salle police were assisted by ISP Crime Scene Services, Mendota police and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Carreon will appear Feb. 29 before La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia.