Sports shorts: Rim Rockers to host Shootout

MANLIUS - The Illinois Valley Rim Rockers will host a Shootout for boys and girls youth basketball teams from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bureau Valley high school and junior high gyms.

There will 32 boys teams from grades 4-8 on Saturday and 28 girls teams from grades 4-8 on Sunday.

St. Bede Spring Training Clinic

The St. Bede baseball team will host its annual Spring Training Clinic on the first two Saturdays in March. Instructors will be St. Bede coaches, players and alumni, stressing fundamentals for the upcoming season.

Session 1 will be held on Saturday, March 2 for 12-14 year olds from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Session 2 will be held on Saturday, March 9 for 6-8 year olds from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Session 3 will be held on Saturday, March 9 for 9-11 year olds from 1 to 4 p.m.

Early registration (postmarked by Feb. 23 will be $35 for the first child in family, $25 for each additional child. Registration after that date or at that door will be $40 per child.

Checks made payable to St. Bede Academy Baseball made be sent to coach Bill Booker at St. Bede, 24 W US HWY 6 Peru, Ill. 61354. For more information, contact Booker at bbooks26@yahoo.com.