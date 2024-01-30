La Salle County 2023 harvest report: Above average yields, despite some difficult conditions

The harvest report, from La Salle County farmers, is published at the conclusion of the 2023 growing season.

David Hall, Serena: It seems like forever ago as we look at the snow coming and going, but we wrapped up the 2023 crop year about two months ago. Modern seed traits really shined in a year that experienced below average rainfall for most of the summer. The result was average to above-average corn and soybean yields. This, along with disappointing export demand and a large South American crop looming, has depressed grain prices through harvest and into January. The bright side is fertilizer and herbicide input prices are much lower than a year ago. Equipment is tucked in the sheds, waiting for the groundhog to hopefully end winter early so we can start a new year. Thanks for reading!

David Myer, Marseilles: As we reflect back on crop year 2023 it was definitely a crazy ride, early season dryness so almost a severe drought and then July comes along and we were blessed with adequate rains. Though the rains did arrive in late August we could’ve used another 1 to 2 inches to finish off the soybeans though seed size was much larger than what we expected to see. Crop yields were good but the grain markets have took a hit, and input prices are much lower on some items but machinery prices continue to rocket higher along with repair parts. We can be very thankful for recharging rain events since harvest was completed and now even a slow melt on the snow we received mid-month. Thanks to Shaw Local News Network for printing our reports and looking forward to another season just around the corner.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Another year is over, and another crop has been harvested. After receiving some unexpected news after my regular medical checkup in August and biopsies confirmed in early September, I managed to get away to western Colorado for an archery elk/mule deer hunt. Although the elk didn’t cooperate, I did harvest a real nice mule deer buck. After returning home, harvest started in early October for me, which was a little behind average. Instead of starting with soybeans though, we started with corn as some of it was ready. Once we got going on soybean harvest, it went very smooth. For the most part our harvest went very good with only a couple minor breakdowns, more medical testing, and just a couple rain delays. We were able to complete harvest in just over one month’s time. Soybean yields were pretty good in all of my fields with an above average yield. Corn yields were also above average despite some very dry growing conditions. Early dry weather helped crops root down deep and make this crop. Quite a bit of fall fertilizer, aglime and anhydrous ammonia got applied after harvest and quite a bit of tillage work was completed. We were able to put some local venison in the freezer this hunting season and will enjoy it the next few months. We also started working on the local coyote population before I had surgery in early January for prostate cancer. At this time I’m recovering, looking forward to another growing season and happy to say, cancer free. Hope everyone had a great holiday season! Take care of yourself and stay safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: What a surprise we had when we started harvesting last fall. Yields in both corn and soybeans were a whole bunch better then what I was expecting with the dry six-week period we had last summer. Harvest started the last week of September, and finished combining the first week of November. As I said, the yields were good and the corn dried down nicely and stayed standing good for an easier harvest which is always nice. Fall work continued along with fertilizer and nitrogen application completed into the later part of November. Most of our limestone got spread but one field still needs to be done. The downfall of the harvest is the decrease in commodity prices compared to one year ago. That has made a big difference in what can be spent on the 2024 crop. At least we had a good crop with many bushels to sell. With that I am wishing everyone a Safe and Prosperous Year in 2024. Hopefully we all will have a safe rest of this winter season and will report this next growing season to you.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: Harvest went well in the southern part of the county. Overall weather cooperated for the most part a small rain delay. No real issues. Yields were very impressive for both corn and soybeans. Fall tillage was completed and fertilizer was applied in the preparation for next spring.

Ken Beck, Mendota: Everybody was pleasantly surprised up here in the northwest part of La Salle County. Bean yields were very good and corns yields were very similar to last year. As I harvested, it rolled along pretty good.