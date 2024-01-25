Eagle Watch Weekend returns Jan. 27-28 to Starved Rock State Park

From the upper deck of the the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, Don Goerne observes an eagle over the Illinois River during the Eagle Watch Weekend. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

For those who enjoy seeing the majesty of bald eagles soaring high above the grandeur of Starved Rock State Park, this weekend will provide an opportunity to view those majestic birds of prey up close and personal.

The annual Eagle Watch Weekend, a family-oriented event free to the public, will take place at four different venues at the state park and Illinois River Valley on Saturday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 28.

The annual event is a coordinated event between the park, Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the village of Utica, La Salle County Tourism, the Illinois Raptor Center and the Stillman Nature Center, among others.

And the recent cold snap has set up probably the best scenario for viewing those awe-inspiring creatures.

“Eagles are active all-year-round at Starved Rock,” said Lisa Sons, IDNR resource coordinator and a naturalist at Starved Rock State Park. “There are actually a handful of nests along this stretch of the Illinois River alone, but the best time to see a large quantity of eagles all at once is when the waterways have frozen over and the Starved Rock Lock and Dam have provided open pockets of water to create a free fishing buffet for the eagles.

“And there are a lot of vantage points where they can perch in the neighboring white pines, along the cliffs of the Rock and Lovers Leap and in the trees on Leopold Island and Plum Island. … It’s a great time to see the eagles and a great program for the public.”

There will be a showing of the live eagles, put on by the Illinois Raptor Center, at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Starved Rock Lodge, the Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center and the Illinois Waterway Center. There should be plenty of seating available at each venue, but if one is full, there should be room at another not far away.

Also at the lodge Sunday in the Starved Rock Room and at the Visitors Center, a bald eagle craft and story time for children will be at 10 a.m. That will be followed in the Starved Rock Room at 1 p.m. by a nature photography exhibition conducted by Sandy Rust and at 3 by another Raptor Awareness showing of the live birds.

Meanwhile, at the Visitors Center, the story time will be followed at 1 p.m. by a nature photography exhibition held by Matthew Klein at 3 p.m. and by an owl program led by Mac Chamberlain.

On Sunday at the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center, there will be a program on photographing raptors and wildlife by David Anderson at 10 a.m.

Then, at 1 p.m., the Great Lakes Falconers Association will hold a Partnership with Birds of Prey Show. Activities there will conclude with a bald eagle craft and story time for children, led by park ranger Sarah Fisher at 3 p.m.

On Sunday only at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Utica Village Hall gym, there will be a meet-and-greet with the bird of prey. Photos will be allowed. Registration is required.

Education and related exhibits also will be held at the lodge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Guided hikes to the park leaving from the visitors center will be provided at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Sons recommended that because the trails are kept natural and are not shoveled or plowed, anyone wishing to view the eagles in the wild should first be dressed properly for the weather and the trails, with enough layers for warmth and good-traction hiking boots with micro cleats or Yaktrax, as the rangers wear.

For those with mobility issues or who can’t handle the cold air, the Starved Rock Audubon Society will have scopes set up and an outdoor viewing platform at the visitors center.

Binoculars also will be available for borrowing for help with proper ID.

“The eagle population is doing quite well in this area, with the nests at Starved Rock and along the Vermilion River at Matthiessen State Park and adjoining properties,” Sons said. “There have been other nests reported between Ottawa and Buffalo Rock State Park. … It’s great to see them thriving like this.”

Eagle Watch Weekend schedule

Saturday, Jan. 27

10 a.m.: Live Bird of Prey show at Starved Rock Lodge, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and Starved Rock Visitor Center

11 a.m.: Guided hikes, Starved Rock Visitor Center

1 p.m.: Live Birds of Prey show at Starved Rock Lodge, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and Starved Rock Visitor Center

2 p.m.: Guided hikes, Starved Rock Visitor Center

3 p.m.: Live Birds of Prey show at Starved Rock Lodge, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and Starved Rock Visitor Center

Sunday, Jan. 28

10 a.m.: Bald eagle craft and story time at Starved Rock Lodge and Starved Rock Visitor Center

10 a.m.: Meet-and-greet up close and personal with birds of prey, Utica Village Hall gym

10 a.m.: Photographing raptors and wildlife led by David Anderson, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center

1 p.m.: Nature photography by Sandra Rust, Starved Rock Lodge; nature photography led by Matthew Klein, Starved Rock Visitor Center

1 p.m.: Partnership with Birds of Prey show led by Great Lakes Falconers Association, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center

1 p.m.: Meet-and-greet up close and personal with birds of prey, Utica Village Hall gym

3 p.m.: Raptor Awareness Live Birds of Prey show, owl program led by Mac Chamberlain

3 p.m.: Bald eagle craft and story time led by park ranger Sarah Fisher, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center

3 p.m.: Meet-and-greet up close and personal with birds of prey, Utica Village Hall gym