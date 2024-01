Republic Services will not be operating Friday or Saturday in Mendota, because of the winter storm warning. (Scott Anderson)

Republic Services will not be operating Friday or Saturday in Mendota, because of the winter storm warning.

The plan will be to resume operations on Monday, Jan. 15.

All affected customers will be serviced on their next scheduled service day.

If this week was a scheduled recycling pickup week, it will be pushed back until the week of Jan. 22 and the hauler will take extra recycling at that time.