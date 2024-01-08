Peru library to host Teen Anime Manga Club

Peru Public Library will host its Teen Anime Manga Club on Friday, Jan. 12. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

Peru Public Library will host its Teen Anime Manga Club on Friday, Jan. 12.

The groups meets 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the lower level of the library, 1409 11th St. Activities vary and snacks are served. New members are welcome to join.

For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.

The library will host additional activities the week of Jan. 8.

10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9: Color Me Calm, lower level meeting room.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9: Evening storytime. A story about the world’s most huggable snowman. A craft and activities will follow the story.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9: 20&30 Something Book Club, lower level meeting room. “We were never here,” by Andrea Bartz. Emily is having the time of her life – she’s in the mountains of Chile with her best friend, Kristen, on their annual reunion trip, and the women are feeling closer than ever. But on the last night of the trip, Emily enters their hotel suite to find blood and broken glass on the floor. Kristen says the cute backpacker she brought back to their room attacked her, and she had no choice but to kill him in self-defense. Even more shocking: The scene is horrifyingly similar to last year’s trip, when another backpacker wound up dead. Emily can’t believe it’s happened again – can lightning really strike twice?

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11: Thursday Tots.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12: Tech Help Friday, by appointment.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 13: Peruvian Purlers, lower level meeting room. Are you an avid knitter looking for some inspiration and a community to share your craft with? Join the hobby group.