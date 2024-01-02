First State Bank names new president/CEO, promotes current president/CEO

First State Bank announced Timothy J. McConville, president/CEO of First State Bank, is transitioning to president/CEO of Tri-County Financial Group, the holding company of First State Bank. The bank is appointing Kirk Ross, current executive vice president, as president/CEO of First State Bank beginning Jan. 10. (Photo provided by Carley Hagemann)

First State Bank announced Timothy J. McConville, president/CEO of First State Bank, is transitioning to president/CEO of Tri-County Financial Group, the holding company of First State Bank.

The bank is appointing Kirk Ross, current executive vice president, as president/CEO of First State Bank beginning Jan. 10.

McConville started his career at First State Bank in 1978 as an agricultural representative. He was promoted several times throughout the years, becoming president/CEO on Oct. 1, 1994. McConville has served as a director of FSB’s bank board since 1991, and will continue to do so as president/CEO of Tri-County Financial.

Under his leadership, the bank has grown from four branches and an asset size of $30 million to 19 branches and $1.5 billion through several acquisitions and new market growth. As president/CEO, he has provided executive leadership throughout the company, along with leading the enhancement of operational infrastructure to support growth for employees and shareholders. McConville has created an atmosphere at FSB that encourages community involvement across the company footprint and allows employees to operate with a sense of purpose and feel as though they are a part of something larger. His keen ability to identify and cultivate leaders, has ensured that FSB has an outstanding talent base to carry its purpose forward and continue to make a difference in people’s lives.

“Congratulations to Tim on this transition and his remarkable 46-year banking career!” said Tri-County Financial Board of Directors Chair Tom Prescott. “It is hard to overstate the impact he as made during his time at First State Bank. Tim’s hard word and dedication have undoubtedly contributed to the pillars of FSB’s success. His leadership has taken our company to new heights. It’s great that Tim will now have more time for family and other interests. First State Bank is simultaneously fortunate that his wisdom and insight will still be retained as he continues his service as a Director of our company.

“Our board is very pleased to appoint Kirk Ross as Tim’s successor. Kirk has been an integral part of First State Bank’s success over his 30 years on the team. Succession planning has been a top priority at our company and we are very confident that Kirk has the essential skill set to continue on our legacy of success.”

Ross joined FSB in November 1994 as an Assistant Vice President & Ag Loan Officer. In 1997 he was promoted to Vice President & Ag Loan Officer. 1999 brought a promotion as VP Commercial Lending.

“First State Bank has built an incredible team in the markets in which we are privileged to work with our customer base,” Ross said. “I am excited and honored to continue to be of service to our team and the customers we serve.”

In May of 2022, he was appointed Secretary of Tri-County Financial, and promoted to executive vice president/senior lending officer in July. Ross was born and raised in Mendota where he resides with his wife, Kathy. They have three children, Emily, Luke and Olivia. Ross is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mendota Lions Club, treasurer of Mendota Education Foundation and a Mendota Police Pension trustee.

“Over the past 46 years, I have thoroughly enjoyed working side by side with our talented and tremendous organization of bankers,” McConville said. “They continue to serve the hardworking customers in our markets and create a culture of teamwork that makes us an FSB Family.”

