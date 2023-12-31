Illinois Farm Bureau honors Walnut native

Illinois Farm Bureau recently awarded Chris Magnuson, of Bloomington, the 2023 Eagle Award for Excellence in recognition of his contributions to the organization and the agriculture industry. Magnuson grew up on a grain farm near Walnut. (Photo provided by Catrina Rawson)

Illinois Farm Bureau recently awarded Chris Magnuson, of Bloomington, the 2023 Eagle Award for Excellence in recognition of his contributions to the organization and the agriculture industry.

Magnuson grew up on a grain farm near Walnut.

The Eagle Award recognizes an individual or organization for excellence on issues or programs important to Farm Bureau and to agriculture on a statewide and/or national basis. He was presented with the award, along with Dean Dittmar, of Lebanon, during the organization’s annual meeting in Chicago, Dec. 2-4.

He is active in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomington. He served as church council president for three years. He is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and holds a certificate of Business Management from the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Magnuson is honored for his many years supporting and serving IFB. He began his career with IFB in 1987 as sales manager for AgriVisor and FarmDayta. In 2004 he became executive director of operations, news and communications, where he oversaw print, radio, digital, video, media relations and social media communications for the organization. He served as assistant to the also IFB president, was liaison with affiliated companies, coordinated management team activities and directed special projects. Magnuson retired in May 2023.

During his time with IFB, Magnuson served on the management team and the Agricultural Service Company board of directors. He also was active in Vision for Illinois Agriculture and the Illinois Agri-Food Alliance. Between 1997 and 2004, Magnuson worked for SmithBucklin as the domestic marketing program manager for the United Soybean Board. In this position, he directed programs to increase the utilization of U.S. soybeans. From 1990-1997, Magnuson served as the director of operations for the Illinois Soybean Association and Illinois Soybean Checkoff Board. He also previously worked for the U.S. Tobacco Company in sales and sales management.

In 2004, Magnuson was presented with a Distinguished Service Award by the National Biodiesel Board. He also received the Excellence in Domestic Marketing Award from the United Soybean Board. In 2019, he received the Friend of ACES Award from the University of Illinois.