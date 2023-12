The village of Seneca announced its 2023 Christmas Lighting Contest winners on Dec. 19. (Provided)

The village of Seneca announced its 2023 Christmas Lighting Contest winners on Dec. 19.

First place was awarded to the Justice Family, 280 Richards St.; second place to the Valdez Family, 232 Valley View Drive; third place to the Daschner Family, 401 Hickory Court.

Honorable Mentions were 121 S. Armstrong St.; 150 S. Main St.; 211 S. Hossack St.; 327 S. Market St.; 425 Crotty Ave.; and 215 Weir St.

Participants had to register at Village Hall and live within the village limits.