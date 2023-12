TBM Avenger Reunion announced recently the 2024 World War II era plane show and veterans salute will be May 17 and 18 at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

TBM Avenger Reunion announced recently the 2024 World War II era plane show and veterans salute will be May 17 and 18 at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru.

The event has become Peru’s “signature event” of the year, drawing thousands to the airport.

The squadron of TBM Avengers is the largest gathering in the U.S., according to event organizers. The event also features a veteran parade.