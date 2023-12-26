Reddick Library in Ottawa to host parachute activities Dec. 29

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a parachute activity Friday, Dec. 29, for preschool through second grade-aged children. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a parachute activity Friday, Dec. 29, for preschool through second grade-aged children.

The idea is to give children a physical and fun activity while on winter break. The library will lead games and songs while using a giant parachute from 10 to 11 a.m.

The following events are scheduled the week of Dec. 25 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27: Paper Roller Coaster, second through eighth grade. Design and build a roller coaster using only paper and tape.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27: Random Fandom, seventh through 12th grade. What’s your favorite fandom? This month ours is Scooby Doo. Make a braided dog toy for your pet or a shelter dog, play the sandwich game, and try to identify pop tart flavors.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28: Budding Builders, 2 through sixth grade. Use wooden blocks, Duplos, Legos, and other materials to show your building skills.