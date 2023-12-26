December 26, 2023
Reddick Library in Ottawa to host parachute activities Dec. 29

Play games, sing songs with the parachute

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a parachute activity Friday, Dec. 29, for preschool through second grade-aged children. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a parachute activity Friday, Dec. 29, for preschool through second grade-aged children.

The idea is to give children a physical and fun activity while on winter break. The library will lead games and songs while using a giant parachute from 10 to 11 a.m.

The following events are scheduled the week of Dec. 25 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27: Paper Roller Coaster, second through eighth grade. Design and build a roller coaster using only paper and tape.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27: Random Fandom, seventh through 12th grade. What’s your favorite fandom? This month ours is Scooby Doo. Make a braided dog toy for your pet or a shelter dog, play the sandwich game, and try to identify pop tart flavors.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28: Budding Builders, 2 through sixth grade. Use wooden blocks, Duplos, Legos, and other materials to show your building skills.