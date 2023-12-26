Dirty Elephant Bingo set Jan. 14 in Marseilles

St. Joseph Socialites of Marseilles will host dirty elephant bingo 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at 200 Broadway St.

Bring something to regift. If you don’t have anything, organizers will have plenty of items. Regifted items become the bingo prizes.

When someone wins, the person to their left and right also win. Winners choose a prize from the table - or steal a prize already won.

Those that were burgled get to choose a new prize from the table (no stealing).

Refreshments will be provided at the event.