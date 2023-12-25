Ottawa High School to host Jan. 17 open house

Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St., will host its annual open house 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, for incoming students. (Scott Anderson)

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a brief presentation in the auditorium at which time some general information about the high school will be shared with incoming students and their parents. After the presentation, students and their parents will have the opportunity to tour the buildings.

Counselors will be available in Room 203 to discuss course offerings, course placements and offer assistance for student enrollment if families need to complete the process.

The administration and faculty members will be available to answers questions incoming students have about the high school.