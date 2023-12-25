Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District to host 79th annual meeting

The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 79th annual meeting will be held Jan. 18 at the Pontiac Elks Club.

The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District will host its 79th annual meeting 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Pontiac Elks Club, 459 Elks Club Road, with a breakfast buffet.

The speaker will be Rita Frazier with the RFD Radio Network. She has been the director of Network & Audio Services for the RFD Radio Network since 2015, and her prior role with the radio department include network anchor.

During the meeting, three Soil and Water Conservation District directors will be elected and conservation awards will be headed out to a Conservation Farm Family and partner.

Tickets for this year’s event are $10 and can be ordered by contacting the Livingston County SWCD office at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or by emailing livingstoncountyswcd@gmail.com. No tickets will be available for sale at the door. Deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, Jan. 10.