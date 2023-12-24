Twas the Night Before Christmas with Bureau County athletes

Bureau County athletes share what is on their wish list this year. (Kathleen Anderson)

Twas the Night Before Christmas and not a creature was stirring, not even Bureau Valley senior Jon Dybek or Princeton junior Noah LaPorte, unless he was dunking a basketball.

BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus asked area athletes what is on their Christmas list this year, their favorite gifts of Christmas pasts and family traditions. And the ultimate question, do you believe in Santa?

Here are their replies:

Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley senior

What do you want for Christmas this year? New pair of shoes.

What was your favorite Christmas present as a kid? Barbie and baby dolls.

What kind of Christmas traditions does your family have? We go to church every Christmas Eve and then come home to watch Polar Express and wait for Santa.

Do you believe in Santa? Yes, of course.

Kate Salisbury

Noah LaPorte, Princeton junior

What do you want for Christmas this year? I like gift cards, because I can spend it how I want. Or maybe a ticket for basketball or football game, really any sporting event.

What was your favorite Christmas present as a kid? An XBox 360. I was like 10 when I got it and freaked out.

What kind of Christmas traditions does your family have? We do gift exchange of funny gifts and you really don’t know who’s it’s coming from.

Noah LaPorte

Ella Hermes, St. Bede senior

What do you want for Christmas this year? I want a vacation somewhere warm.

What was your favorite Christmas present as a kid? It would always be a new pair of shoes.

What kind of Christmas traditions does your family have? Gathering together as one big family at Verucchi’s to eat lunch and have a large white elephant.

Do you believe in Santa? Of course I believe in Santa.

Ella Hermes

Camryn Driscoll, Princeton sophomore

What do you want for Christmas this year? I really just want a bunch of chocolate for Christmas.

What was your favorite Christmas present as a kid? I can’t remember a specific present, but I always loved opening my stocking.

What kind of Christmas traditions does your family have? We go to two Christmas gatherings on Christmas Eve every year on my dad’s side of the family.

Do you believe in Santa? I do believe in Santa.

Camryn Driscoll

Miyah Fox, Princeton senior

What do you want for Christmas this year? A Macbook for college.

What was your favorite Christmas present as a kid? A giant Barbie Dream House and a vanity to do my “makeup” at.

What kind of Christmas traditions does your family have? Waking up with my brother Christmas morning and then my grandparents and cousin come over for my mom’s big breakfast.

Do you believe in Santa? You have to believe in Santa to get presents, right?

Miyah Fox

Reagan Stoudt, St. Bede senior

What do you want for Christmas this year? I asked for Beats head phones for Christmas.

What was your favorite Christmas present as a kid? I loved my Razor Scooter as a kid.

What kind of Christmas traditions does your family have? On both sides of the family we get together separately and spend time together, exchange gifts and eat some grub.

Do you believe in Santa? Of course, I believe in Santa.

Reagan Stoudt

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley junior

What do you want for Christmas this year? I asked for a new football cleats for next year.

What was your favorite Christmas present as a kid? Probably when I got a hover board when those were known to be cool.

What kind of Christmas traditions does your family have? My family always goes to my great grandma’s on Christmas.

Do you believe in Santa? Of course I think Santa’s real. Who else would give me presents.

Bryce Helms

Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley senior

What do you want for Christmas this year? I asked for hunting clothes and Iowa State clothes.

What was your favorite Christmas present as a kid? My ps4 when I was 12.

What kind of Christmas traditions does your family have? My family has a party on Christmas Eve.

Do you believe in Santa? Santa is real.