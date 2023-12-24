Princeton Rotary Club donates $9,475 to Illinois Quilts of Valor

(From left) Steve Bouslog, Ashley Oliver, Terry Johnson, Pam Pratt Marsh and Eric May take part in a check passing from the Princeton Rotary Club to the Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

The Rotary Club of Princeton honors a local non-profit organization each year during its annual auction.

The “Fund a Need” recipient for 2023 was Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor. During the auction held on Veterans Day, auction goers had the opportunity to bid donations specifically for this purpose. A total of $9,475 was raised.

Terry Johnson gave a short presentation that evening and was on-hand at a recent noon meeting of the local Rotary Club to accept a check.

Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor provides handmade quilts for local veterans for comfort and healing.