December 24, 2023
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Princeton Rotary Club donates $9,475 to Illinois Quilts of Valor

Money was raised during annual Veterans Day auction

By Shaw Local News Network
(From left) Steve Bouslog, Ashley Oliver, Terry Johnson, Pam Pratt Marsh and Eric May take part in a check passing from the Princeton Rotary Club to the Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor.

(From left) Steve Bouslog, Ashley Oliver, Terry Johnson, Pam Pratt Marsh and Eric May take part in a check passing from the Princeton Rotary Club to the Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

The Rotary Club of Princeton honors a local non-profit organization each year during its annual auction.

The “Fund a Need” recipient for 2023 was Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor. During the auction held on Veterans Day, auction goers had the opportunity to bid donations specifically for this purpose. A total of $9,475 was raised.

Terry Johnson gave a short presentation that evening and was on-hand at a recent noon meeting of the local Rotary Club to accept a check.

Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor provides handmade quilts for local veterans for comfort and healing.