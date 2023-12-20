Earlville boys hoops defeat Annawan to move to 11-0 :The Times Area Roundup for Dec. 19, 2023

Boys basketball

Earlville 40, Annawan 26: At Annawan, the Red Raiders continued their strong start to the season on Tuesday, snapping the Braves’ 10-game winning streak while improving to 11-0 on the season.

Griffin Cook had 13 points, five assists and three steals to lead Earlville. Adam Waite had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryan Browder had nine points, four assists and three steals.

Somonauk 48, Reed-Custer 46: At Braidwood, the Bobcats won for the second consecutive night and improved to 7-4 on the season with their triumph over the host Comets.

Carson Bahrey paced Somonauk with 19 points and four steals. Weston Hannibal added eight points and nine rebounds, while Brock Sexton chipped in six points and six steals.

El Paso-Gridley 70, Flanagan-Cornell 44: At Flanagan, the Flacons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference game to the visiting Titans.

Kesler Collins led F-C (7-3) with 18 points, while Logan Ruddy and Seth Jones each added seven points.

Girls wrestling

Ottawa competes at Clifton: Evy Grady went 2-0 and Juliana Thrush 1-1 in matches at Clifton Central, while Ciara Bolf, Ava Weatherford and Emma Yawn picked up victories in their lone matches.

Girls basketball

Plano 53, Earlville 18: At Plano, the Red Raiders suffered the loss to the host Reapers.