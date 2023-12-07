Boys basketball: 49th annual Colmone Classic Update, Wednesday, Dec. 6

A look at the 2023 Colmone Classic at Hall High School
GRAY POOL: Fieldcrest 2-0, Princeton 1-1, Putnam County 0-2
RED POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Hall 1-1, St. Bede 0-2
BLACK POOL: LaSalle-Peru 2-0, Marquette 2-0, Bureau Valley 0-2
WHITE POOL: Mendota 2-0, Pontiac 1-1, Stillman Valley 0-2
Saturday’s games
Mendota 65, Pontiac 64
L-P 64, Bureau Valley 37
Fieldcrest 61, Princeton 56
Hall 52, St. Bede 43
Monday’s games
Marquette 62, Bureau Valley 43
Rock Falls 80, St. Bede 50
Princeton 70, PC 48
Tuesday’s games
Fieldcrest 64, PC 52
Pontiac 77, Stillman Valley 41
Rock Falls 74, Hall 30
Wednesday’s games
Mendota 62, Stillman Valley 47
L-P 67, Marquette 63
Thursday’s games
Game 13 - Bureau Valley vs. PC, 5 p.m.
Game 14 - St. Bede vs. Stillman Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Game 15 - Hall vs. Pontiac, 8 p.m.
Friday’s games
Game 16 - Marquette vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.
Game 17 - L-P vs. Fieldcrest, 6:30 p.m.
Game 18 - Rock Falls vs. Mendota, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
11th place - losers 13-14, noon
9th place - winners 13-14, 1:30 p.m.
7th place - losers 15-16, 3 p.m.
5th place - winners 15-16, 4:30 p.m.
3rd place - losers 17-18, 6 p.m.
1st place - winners 17-18, 7:30 p.m.
The Pools
|Red Pool
|W-L
|Rock Falls
|2-0
|Hall
|1-1
|St. Bede
|0-2
|Black Pool
|W-L
|LaSalle-Peru
|1-0
|Marquette
|1-0
|Bureau Valley
|0-2
|White Pool
|W-L
|Mendota
|2-0
|Pontiac
|1-1
|Stillman Valley
|0-2
|Gray Pool
|W-L
|Fieldcrest
|2-0
|Princeton
|1-1
|Putnam County
|0-2
Sophomore tournament
RED POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Hall 1-1 St. Bede 0-2
BLACK POOL: L-P 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Marquette 0-2
WHITE POOL: Pontiac 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Stillman Valley 0-2
GRAY POOL: Fieldcrest 2-0, Princeton 1-1, Putnam County 0-2
Saturday’s games
Hall 44, St. Bede 38
L-P 50, Bureau Valley 42
Mendota 47, Stillman Valley 20
Fieldcrest 39, Princeton 33
Rock Falls 42, Hall 23
L-P 45, Marquette 39
Pontiac 63, Stillman Valley 29
Rock Falls 64, St. Bede 41
Bureau Valley 51, Marquette 47
Princeton 54, Putnam County 48
Pontiac 57, Mendota 39
Fieldcrest 42, Putnam County 18
Thursday’s games
Game 13 - Marquette vs. PC, 5 p.m.
Game 14 - St. Bede vs. Stillman Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Game 15 -Hall vs. Mendota, 8 p.m.
Friday’s games
Game 16 - BV vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.
Game 17 - L-P vs. Fieldcrest, 6:30 p.m.
Game 18 - Rock Falls vs. Pontiac, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9 championship
Winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.