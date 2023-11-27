Bureau County state’s attorney won’t run in 2024

Bureau County State’s Attorney Tom Briddick will not run for election in 2024.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as both assistant state’s attorney and currently the state’s attorney in Bureau County and to serve the residents of Bureau County,” Briddick said in a Monday statement. “While I will be finishing out my term in office, I have decided not to seek election in 2024 as I wish to pursue other opportunities.”

Briddick, who was appointed in August 2022, said he notified his staff and colleagues of his decision a month and a half ago.

“I want to thank the Bureau County Board for appointing me as state’s attorney,” Briddick said in the statement, “and it has been amazing meeting and working with so many talented and hard-working individuals here in Bureau County.”

One declared candidate has emerged. Princeton attorney Bradley Popurella announced last week that he is running for state’s attorney. Popurella has owned and operated Popurella Law Office in Princeton since 2016 and serves as the first assistant public defender for Bureau County, a role he held since 2014.