Veterans banners displayed in Ottawa this year may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 301 W. Madison St.

Banners must be picked up by the applicant or applicant’s appointee.

If anyone has questions, contact Tami Koppen by email at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org or call 815-433-0161, ext. 240.