A woman was found dead Monday morning in her vehicle at Marilla Park in Streator.

An officer discovered the 41-year-old woman seated in her running vehicle while patrolling the park. Police believe her death was an overdose. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle, police said. An autopsy will be conducted by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

The woman had two pets – a dog and two cats – that were taken by the Streator Animal Control officer.