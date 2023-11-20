Streator’s Joshua Kurber wins Installer Technician of the Year with Mediacom

Mediacom Communications recognized Streator resident Joshua Kurber as an employee who achieved the company’s top performance rankings for outstanding customer service and excellence in broadband services.

Kurber was recognized as the Installer Technician of the Year at a recent ceremony with corporate leaders. He was one of 21 employees nationwide to earn a regional-level award for exemplary service in 2023. He is a broadband specialist and has been a Mediacom employee since 2022.

Companywide, Mediacom employs 4,000 people and the award recipients were among 195 employees recognized for performance achievements over the past year. Award recipients receive a monetary bonus and other employee recognition.