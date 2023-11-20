Princeton’s Gary Swanson ‘overwhelmed’ at support from community after Can’t Stop the Music benefit

Gary Swanson described the support he’s received since his van and trailer full of sound equipment was stolen as “awesome, amazing and overwhelming.”

The Can’t Stop the Music Benefit for Gary Swanson held Friday at the Moose Lodge in Princeton was deemed a success. The fundraiser was scheduled a week after a van and trailer full of sound equipment was stolen from his shop.

Swanson is known in the community as “the man behind the sound system at various area events.” He said DJ-ing and emceeing has been a part of his life for five decades.

“It has been an emotional several weeks for me and my family since my trailer, sound equipment and van were stolen,” Swanson said in a Facebook post. " ... To the Princeton Moose Lodge and the lodge volunteers, to the Princeton Chamber, the Princeton Legion, all who came out and attended the event, all the others donors, friends and my family, simply ‘thank you.’

“(Friday) night proved there are more good people out there than bad.”