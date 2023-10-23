Van, trailer full of sound equipment stolen in Princeton

Princeton police are asking for the community’s help in recovering a van and trailer full of sound equipment.

Sometime during the overnight hours of Oct. 21 into the morning hours of Oct. 22, unknown offenders took a van and trailer full of sound equipment from Gary Swanson’s shop on Peru Street, the Princeton police said in an alert.

The van is a 2000 Chevrolet grey conversion van. The trailer also is grey with GES on both sides at the front.

Swanson donates the sound services for numerous community events.

If you have any information regarding this crime, reach out to the Princeton Police Department at 815-872-2351. You may report this anonymously if you wish, police said.

If you have Gary’s equipment police are suggesting to leave it, undamaged, somewhere that it can be easily found.